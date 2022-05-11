The opening ceremony of the reconstructed open-air stadium near the school took place on May 8 in the border village of Nrnadzor in Meghri community. The works were carried out with the financial support of “Unibank” OJSC.

The opening ceremony was attended by Meghri Mayor Bagrat Zakaryan, Rafael, Father of the region, Alexan Boyajyan, Mayor of Nrnadzor, Armen Sakapetoyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Meghri Development Fund, Gurgen Ghukasaryan, Deputy Mayor of Unibank.

“It has been a long time since Unibank has been implementing its school support program in the border regions. With our direct participation, more than a dozen computer classrooms, “Root” laboratories have been opened in schools in the regions, stadiums have been reconstructed, etc. This time we gladly accepted the offer of the Meghri Development Fund to support the reconstruction of Nrnadzor Stadium. “It is the duty of each of us to take care of the young generation,” said the Deputy Chairman of the Board of “Unibank” OJSC. Gurgen Ghukasyan.

“Even a little attention can be inspiring. I once again thank all our partners, in particular the management of “Unibank” OJSC, who supported the implementation of this project. We are taking small steps, but we are determined to achieve our goals, that is, strong and well-built border villages, a victorious Homeland, “said the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation at the opening ceremony. Armen Sakapetoyan.

The goal of the program was to have a modern and comfortable stadium in Nrnadzor village, to give a boost to mass sports, to create another opportunity for children to have fun. The project also had a social component: the population of Nrnadzor village was involved in the construction works.

The event ended with music and entertainment by the students of Meghri Sports and Cultural Center.