“There are many studies that prove the link between cigarette smoke and cancer,” Anna Tadosyan, a chemotherapist at the Fanarjyan National Oncology Center, told Aysor.am.

“There are a large number of studies that prove that one of the main reasons for the development of lung cancer is smoking. In about 90% of cases, lung cancer develops from smoking.

Statistics show that lung cancer mainly develops in men about 8 times more often than in women.

The development of cancer caused by tobacco in Armenia is quite pronounced. “In about 70% of cases, patients develop cancer in the third or fourth stages, the main reason being the widespread use of tobacco,” says the specialist.

Cigarette smoke contains carcinogens, so passive smokers are considered individuals at risk.

According to the doctor, the only way to protect ourselves and our loved ones from cancer is to quit smoking categorically.

“Smokers in Armenia are mainly young people in the 18-40 age group.

The desire to be like adults is an attractive factor among teenagers. And when the habit takes root, the addiction factor begins to work. Therefore, I would urge adults, at least young people and children, not to smoke, “says chemist Tadosyan.

Lung cancer, according to him, has become one of the most common causes of death in smokers.

“Most smokers think that once cancer has been diagnosed, it does not make sense to quit smoking, but even in that case, quitting smoking can affect the outcome of further treatment,” says the specialist.

More details in the video.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H2EnsxreJwU: