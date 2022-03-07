“We also want an era of peace, but the point is that wanting is one thing, reality is another. “We do not see any change in Azerbaijan’s behavior,” NKR Foreign Minister Davit Babayan told Yerkir.am, emphasizing that the only guarantee of peace in Artsakh is the Russian peacekeepers.

Interview below



– On the morning of March 6, the Azerbaijani side fired intensively in the direction of Khramort. There were provocations in the days preceding and following it. Armenian politicians report that the situation in Khramort is quite dangerous. What’s going on there?

– Artsakh is in a special situation now, the whole country has become bordered. We must do everything to stand on our land. I am convinced that our people have that resilience. The provocations of Azerbaijan have only one reason – hatred of Armenians, expansionist programs, there is no other reason, the rest are opportunities. Azerbaijan’s behavior is not news that we are surprised, we try to analyze why and how.



– Mutual “positive” signals are transmitted between the ruling regimes of Armenia and Azerbaijan to open an “era of peace.” In this context, Azerbaijan should not have gone to provocations, right?

– The only guarantee of peace in Artsakh is the Russian peacekeepers. Of course, we have our armed forces and endurance, but the fact that there is no new war is the presence of Russian peacekeepers. We also want an era of peace, but the point is that wanting is one thing, reality is another. We do not see any change in Azerbaijan’s behavior.



– Can the Russian-Ukrainian war in any sense affect the fate of Artsakh?

– Of course, these are interconnected processes, as there are no free spaces in the world right now, where one can strengthen the position for the global geopolitical vector. There are red lines everywhere now, and conflicts of interest in every direction directly affect other regions. Azerbaijan and Turkey pray for Russia to weaken and fail.



– Do you see the need to arm the residents of the border villages of Artsakh to organize self-defense?

– Let’s leave aside what Artsakh will do. Now, in the first stage, we must do everything to preserve what is left of Artsakh. Second, let us unconditionally follow our imperative in our work, talk less, act more, do not politicize, do not exploit everything.



– The issue of Armenia’s possible membership in the Union State is being discussed in political circles. If these discussions become a reality, how do you see the fate of Artsakh? Thoughts are generated to return Shushi and Hadrut, what would you say?

– All the regions are important for us, they are our historical territories, which are occupied at the moment, we must never forget this. No one will give us our homeland on a tray. Are we going to restore our former Great Armenia ․ if we deserve it, which depends solely on us. What kind of country are we building, what kind of geopolitics are we in favor of, what is our orientation, are we educated, do we pay tribute to intellect and patriotism or not? No one will just give us what we want. Everything depends on us. In general, the Armenian-Russian friendship is a brotherhood, we must understand this very well. People who have an anti-Artsakh policy, which is also a manifestation of anti-Armenianism, they always hit both Artsakh and Russia. Why? Because they understand that there is no Armenia without Artsakh, that the Armenian statehood will be destroyed. Artsakh is one of the pillars of our statehood. They also understand that the society alone cannot oppose Turkey and Azerbaijan, and that it must have fraternal relations with Russia. This does not mean that we are an enemy of the West at all. As a nation, we have an interesting feature and opportunity to maintain normal relations with everyone, because we have a Diaspora. But we are not able to do it alone. They hit our pillars, one understanding, the other not understanding. Realizing that they want to destroy the Armenian statehood. We have to be very careful, everyone has red lines and the red line is blood.



– The West is now watching the Russian-Ukrainian war very closely and is openly supporting Ukraine. The Pope has sent two cardinals to Ukraine, saying that Christians are against the war, they say it is madness. We did not see this general support during the 44-day Artsakh war, why?

– We have said many times that geopolitics is a complicated phenomenon and, unfortunately, there is a conflict of interest. We see the degradation of international law, of ideas, because everything is already determined by interest. Everyone has their interests. In this situation, we should not pursue crazy ideas, unrealistic concepts. I understand, it is a very responsible moment, it will not be possible to play one way or another, our opportunity is limited, there are red lines all over the world, the red line is drawn with blood. We must understand what is happening, not pin our hopes on unrealistic notions, we must be professional and patriotic, nothing else.



– The society accuses the Armenian government of failing the diplomacy with the international community, as well as with the Russian side.

– I do not want to interfere in the internal processes of the Republic of Armenia. Not that I do not have my opinion or I am afraid of anyone, there is no such thing. We must understand that Artsakh must be sacred. Many forces, very dirty people want to make Artsakh a target, to hit, to win dividends, the Armenian statehood will be destroyed. We will not allow it. This is the only reason why I will not interfere in the internal political processes. Being responsible for the Armenian statehood, we do not want to interfere and talk about this or that issue. I repeat, we do not have an opinion, orientation or fear, no, we are just concerned about the future of our people.

We are at the most difficult stage in our history. We have lost our statehood many times, but there was no process of elimination of the Armenian people. We lost the statehood, but the people survived and restored. Now we will either be or we will not be.