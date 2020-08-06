The Only Cognitive Test Biden Needs to Take: Debate Trump

Joe Biden’s cognitive ability and mental state are once again front and center as the status of the Presidential debates have come into question.

In what can only be described as one of the former Vice President’s most bizarre and rambling interviews ever (and that’s a hell of a high bar), Biden put the issue on full display:

Former Vice President Joe Biden balked at the idea of taking a cognitive test and revealed that he has not taken one, following ongoing charges against his mental acuity from President Donald Trump and his allies. “No, I haven’t taken a test,” Biden said during a panel interview hosted by the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists, to be aired in full on Thursday… “Come on, man,” he said. “That’s like saying you, before you got on this program, you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not. What do you think? Huh? Are you a junkie?”

Did Biden Lie About Being Tested?

This Biden response was quite different than the first time the former VP was asked about the issue: