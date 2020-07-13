The OnePlus Nord will have a 105° ultra wide selfie camera

Selfie sticks are this generation’s cellphone holster – some wouldn’t be caught dead using one, but others need it. Well, if you buy the OnePlus Nord you won’t need to suffer embarrassment says the company as you can use the ultra wide selfie cam instead of a selfie stick (the wider lens fits more in the frame, even at an arm’s length).

The Nord will be the first OnePlus to have a dual selfie cam. The secondary module will have a 105° ultra wide-angle lens, as seen in this teaser posted on the Nord’s Instagram account.

According to leaked specs that ultra wide camera will have an 8 MP sensor and will join the 32 MP main selfie cam. Around the back there will be a quad setup – 48 MP wide, 8 MP ultra wide, 2 MP macro and 5 MP depth sensor.

These details will be officially confirmed on July 21 when the Nord will be unveiled. The OnePlus Buds will be at the event too.

PS. Don’t believe the 3,000 deaths statistic – a study published in 2018 found 259 selfie-related deaths between October 2011 and November 2017. Still, please watch your step.