The OnePlus Nord will be officially revealed on July 21st

The midrange OnePlus Nord is a result of be officially announced by having an augmented reality event on July 21st, the company announced today. OnePlus said the Nord will be a “more affordable” device compared to its recent flagships, and it’s initially due for release in Europe and India. Along with the news of the launch, the company has additionally released the second part of its documentary series concerning the phone today.

OnePlus says you’ll be in a position to use its app to see the launch event in augmented reality on July 21st at 3PM BST / 10AM ET / 7AM PT. The app will be available for both iOS and Android. OnePlus is also producing physical invitations to the function, which it says will give people a “unique hands-on experience” of the unit in AR. Physical invitations will have a QR code that you can scan to access the AR experience. This isn’t the first time OnePlus has attempted new formats for its product launches; it used a virtual reality event to announce the OnePlus 2 in 2015.

Although its official launch date is still a month or more away, we already have quite a good idea in what form the OnePlus Nord will just take, thanks to a variety of official announcements and unofficial leaks. As well as confirming its name, OnePlus has also revealed that the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G 5G processor, also it will cost less than $500.

When an image of an early prototype was shortly shown in a recent video from OnePlus, it did actually have dual selfie cameras contained inside a hole-punch notch. Meanwhile, the rear of the device has been shown with a vertically orientated camera bump on its left.

Unofficially, reports also suggest that the device will have a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging, according to XDA-Developers.