The OnePlus Nord cracks during bend test

The newly-announced OnePlus Nord is more affordable than the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro and as such, it has actually made some compromises with products and parts. It utilizes a less-powerful Snapdragon 765 G chipset, has a slightly-smaller screen, no telephoto cam and a plastic frame.

The last one is the most significant differentiator to the metal-framed OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro when it concerns sturdiness. The plastic frame split during JerryRigEverything’s regular bendtest The frame’s least structurally-sound area seems, like on a lot of other gadgets, ideal below the volume rocker.

The remainder of the OnePlus Nord sturdiness went as typical – scratches at a level 6, all that sort of things.

Now, it would be difficult to duplicate the sturdiness stop working in the real life. Bending the phone like that needs pressure to be used in a particular method so it’s most likely not as huge an offer. Still it is great to understand, especially for those preparing to keep the OnePlus Nord in tight denims’ pockets.