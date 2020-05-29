The OnePlus and McLaren partnership is officially over

Its official  OnePlus will now not be making McLaren-branded telephones because the partnership between the 2 corporations has ended. Dating again to 2018, the short-lived partnership noticed just a few fascinating releases.











OnePlus’ McLaren telephones: the 6T, 7T and Concept One

The newest (and final) was the OnePlus Concept One with its disappearing digital camera and the McLaren signature Papaya Orange shade. Before that was the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren (a T-Mobile unique for the US) and the OnePlus 6T McLaren, which launched Warp Charge 30, the corporates first charger improve over the unique Dash Charge.

A McLaren spokesperson stated:

Our partnership with OnePlus, which got here to its scheduled conclusion just lately, has been a extremely profitable collaboration between two iconic and revolutionary manufacturers. Since the beginning of this partnership in 2018, OnePlus has been a supportive, valued accomplice and we want them nicely and hope to see them sooner or later.

So, there gainedt be a McLaren version of the OnePlus eight duo or the upcoming 8T. For now, in case youre searching for one thing extra unique, you may attempt to discover one of many OnePlus x Andre restricted version circumstances. Also, theres at all times hope for a brand new Star Wars or Avengers restricted version.

