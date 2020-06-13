The OnePlus 8T phones might come with 65W Super Warp Charging

OnePlus phones come with an Engineering Mode app, which is employed for troubleshooting and testing certain components and features. Deep within the origin code of the app in the Android 11 beta, XDA-Developers found some interesting reasons for OnePlus’ future devices.

First off, the app mentions something in regards to a Super Warp Charge fast charging solution pushing 65W into the handset. This could mean that the OnePlus 8T-series might obtain it. But that is hardly a surprise because the company shares tech with Oppo and Realme and we’ve already seen the tech by means of SuperVOOC 2.0 on Oppo phones and SuperDart charging on Realme’s. It was bound to make it to OnePlus handsets aswell.

And that’s not all. According to a string in the code, there is also an Ice Blue version of these devices in the works. The Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow and Ultramarine Blue are colors that belong to the OnePlus 8 family while Ice Blue is still unreleased color. We can probably safely conclude that the new paint job is supposed for the OnePlus 8T or 8T Pro, or both.

