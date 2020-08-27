The OnePlus 8 Pro with upgraded RAM and storage is $80 off at Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you’re looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The OnePlus 8 Pro in the onyx black or ultramarine blue color variant is $80 off at Amazon right now. This discount brings the total down to $920. In case you missed it, some OnePlus phones aren’t so cheap — even with a sizable discount like this one applied to it. Nevertheless, if you’ve been waiting for even a slight price drop on the unlocked model that features the Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of fast UFS 3.0 storage, this is your opportunity to save.

Some other noteworthy features of the OnePlus 8 Pro include its 120Hz refresh rate OLED screen, which makes content look smooth as you scroll or play games. Additionally, this phone is rated IP68 for waterproofing, and it supports wireless charging and 5G connectivity.

The biggest reason of all to get this particular version of the OnePlus 8 Pro is because, at this $920 price, it’s just $20 more than the 128GB model with 8GB of RAM.