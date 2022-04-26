During the protest action, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a member of the “Armenia” faction of the National Assembly, referred to the tragedy that took place today, a 19-year-old pregnant woman was run over by one of the police SUVs, according to eyewitnesses and media reports. The pregnant woman died at the hospital.

“This is not only a traitor, but a murderer. Another victim, which happened by him. This is unacceptable. They must give an explanation for this բոլորը everyone will be punished one by one. Look at the “cyclist”, the one who “came out of the people”, what he is looking for and what troubles, new victims and murders he is doing.

Nicole, you are not only a traitor, a scoundrel, but a murderer who longs for blood. You should be punished for all this.

These are so rogue that during the day, in front of people, the citizen was run over by a police car, and now they say that the opposition is to blame. These are these. “A person was run over during the day, they are trying to blame this or that again,” said Ishkhan Saghatelyan.