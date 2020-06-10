





It’s May 22, and the final day of the 2004/05 Scottish Premier League season. For the second time in three years, Scotland’s two largest golf equipment – Celtic and Rangers – battle it out for the title on the ultimate day of the season.

Leaders Celtic have one hand on the trophy, all they should do is win at Motherwell. The Hoops have the league’s high scorer John Hartson of their ranks, and the title-clinching victory appears a foregone conclusion for Martin O’Neill’s aspect.

Arch-rivals Rangers, who sat in second place, two factors adrift of the leaders forward of their final-day task at Hibernian, are the one aspect who can crash Celtic’s social gathering, and a helicopter is on hand to ferry the trophy to the victors.

What transpired was an exciting piece of footballing theatre. With minutes left on the clock, and each groups main 1-0, Scott McDonald scores for Motherwell, and the chopper – headed for Fir Park – is pressured to make an abrupt U-turn.

McDonald then doubles his tally as Motherwell full probably the most dramatic of upsets. Celtic hearts are damaged: the title is misplaced, misplaced to Rangers…

A exceptional end to a exceptional season

Hartson had loved a exceptional 2004/05 Scottish Premiership marketing campaign with Celtic. He was named Football Writers’ Player of the Year, joint Scottish PFA Player of the Year and his 30 targets noticed him end the marketing campaign because the main marksman for Celtic and within the division.

However, after occasions at Fir Park on the ultimate day, private acclaim have been scant comfort for Hartson because the Scottish Premiership title slipped away…

“It was a great season for me on a personal note, but the way the season ended [overshadows that],” he recollects. “We had a great opportunity to beat Motherwell, we needed to win the game and we were 1-0 up with three or four minutes to go.

Chris Sutton poked Celtic in entrance on the half hour because the leads closed in on the Scottish Premiership title

“I can bear in mind the sport vividly; Chris Sutton put us in entrance, and we had possibilities to win the sport, we might have two or three up as a result of we dominated the play. I got here off, Martin O’Neill substituted me for Craig Beattie with 1 / 4 of an hour remaining, the clock was ticking down.

“My father had travelled from south Wales with a number of of his mates, and I used to be standing by the dugout having been introduced off. We have been 1-Zero up, had about three quarters of the bottom in help and I used to be questioning what finish I’d run to when the referee blew his remaining whistle.

“I couldn’t quite see my dad, I didn’t know where he was in the stadium, so I didn’t know which way I was going to run. The trophy was coming and that would have been the third league title of my time at Celtic.

McDonald’s instinctive volley leaves a shocked Celtic needing a aim with two minutes remaining

“Then, abruptly, McDonald scores an equaliser and we’re chasing for a winner. Then there are rumblings within the crowd that Rangers have gone in entrance at Hibs, after which McDonald scores the winner for Motherwell.

“I can remember it going from the highest of highs, with Celtic fans cheering with their hands in the air expecting a trophy at the end of another fantastic season, to it all being taken away in the blink of an eye.”

Martin O’Neill, his backroom employees and Hartson stand in disbelief because the title slips out of their fingers

Celtic in pole place on the break up

In Scotland’s high division, the league splits in two after gameweek 33, with the highest six and backside six taking part in off towards one another for the ultimate 5 video games.

Celtic’s first recreation after the break up in 2004/05 was towards title rivals Rangers at Ibrox, and a 2-1 victory noticed them open up a five-point hole on the high of the desk. With simply 4 video games remaining, the title regarded set to stay at Celtic Park…

Craig Bellamy helped Celtic open up a five-point hole over Rangers with 4 video games remaining with victory at Ibrox

“Five points clear with four games to go is still a position from which things can be lost, but we were in great form,” Hartson explains.

“One or two of the crew might have thought the job was achieved, however that may have been naive as a result of the job isn’t achieved till you have bodily obtained your fingers on the trophy.

“It was a nice lead, especially after beating Rangers, who were desperate to beat us. Going five points clear was a big feather in or cap, it was a decent advantage, but I wouldn’t go as far as saying we thought the title was won.”

Agony for Craig Bellamy as Celtic fail to take the title on the dramatic remaining day

Title snatched from Celtic fingers

Now-Celtic captain Scott Brown scored for Hibs as they shocked the leaders of their subsequent outing to throw the title race extensive open. With three video games to play, Celtic’s lead was down to simply two factors…

“That should have been a wake-up call,” Hartson provides. “Straight away we needed to get again on it mentally and successful the remainder of our video games. It was in our fingers, very a lot in our personal fingers.

“As they are saying, issues are by no means over till the fats girl sings, and we simply did not carry out at Motherwell that afternoon. We had a giant alternative to go and win one other title, however we did not get the targets and we did not do it.

“The helicopter was swarming around. One minute it was above Motherwell, the next it was in Edinburgh and then it had turned around.

Motherwell boss Terry Butcher celebrates with the person who turned the championship on its head with two late targets, Scott McDonald

“McDonald have an unbelievable 5 minutes of fame on the finish of the sport however, finally, we simply weren’t adequate on the day.

“It was as upsetting as I have ever felt coming off a football pitch because we had it in our hands, and it was snatched off us in a matter of minutes. It was really difficult to take, the dressing room that day was near enough silent.”

A Celtic fan sits dejected within the stands at Fir Park after Motherwell’s late present permits Rangers to clinch the title

Disbelief and salt within the wounds

With a squad boasting the likes of Neil Lennon, Stiliyan Petrov, Alan Thompson, Chris Sutton, Craig Bellamy, Paul Lambert, Shaun Maloney, Aiden McGeady and Hartson – the main goalscorer in Scotland that season – Celtic’s failure to recover from the road stays a thriller for Hartson…

“We should have won. Absolutely,” he says. “I scored 30 targets, probably the most I’d scored in a season. I used to be on hearth, scoring for enjoyable.

“To this day I don’t think we played badly, we just didn’t score. Gordon Marshall in the Motherwell goal did his job and saved them a few times.

Amid wild Motherwell celebrations, the realisation that Celtic have blown their title possibilities settles in following McDonald’s second

“There isn’t any clarification for it. After the match it was probably the most subdued dressing room I’ve ever been in, we simply obtained showered, obtained on the bus and sat there in disbelief.

“What made matters worse was that on the way back to Celtic Park, driving through certain parts of Glasgow we saw the Rangers celebrations. That made things hurt even more.”

Fifteen years on, the frustration nonetheless resonates with Hartson. It all the time will, it is the one which obtained away.

