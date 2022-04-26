The staff of the RA Human Rights Defender has issued a statement, which reads:

“The ombudsman’s staff monitors the protests both directly and through the media and social media.

The actions of the Police were also under investigation. The ombudsman’s hotline also received calls about the apprehension of people.

Taking into account the above, the rapid response teams of the Human Rights Defender’s staff paid visits to various police departments on April 25 և 26. In particular, on April 25, a visit was made to the Arabkir և Central Departments of the Police, and on April 26, to the Arabkir, Central և Kanaker-Zeytun Police Departments.

During the visits to the police stations, the Defender’s representatives had private talks with 24 detainees, examined the documents on detainees, and discussed some issues related to the protection of their rights with the competent police representatives.

During the interviews, the detainees alleged that before their arrest, the police officers did not make any demands, did not provide them with the grounds and reasons for deprivation of liberty, and used disproportionate physical force in violation of the law. In addition, it was reported that the actions of arresting the protesters on April 25 were carried out by plainclothes police officers.

The ombudsman’s representatives examined the register of detainees and recorded violations of the filling procedure. It was also registered that those who were in the Police Department were released within the period defined by the RA Code on Administrative Offenses.

The results of the above-mentioned visits will be summarized in the prescribed manner համապատասխան Relevant letters will be sent to the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Armenia with a request to provide necessary clarifications և Police.

“The ombudsman’s staff continues to monitor rallies and other protests.”