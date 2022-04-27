The staff of the RA Human Rights Defender continues to monitor the citizens who have been detained during the protests.

According to the Human Rights Defender, the rapid response teams of the Human Rights Defender’s Office are currently in Kentron, Mashtots, Erebuni, Arabkir, Kanaker-Zeytun, Malatia-Sebastia departments, where appropriate actions are being taken.

The ombudsman’s staff examines calls for violence, hate speech on social media, and press releases.

Later, all the summarized data will be published in detail by the Human Rights Defender’s staff.