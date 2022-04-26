On April 25, the RA Human Rights Defender Kristine Grigoryan participated in the “Security Sector Management” reform. Ensuring Active Security Oversight ”organized by the Center for Security Management (DCAF).

The Defender addressed a panel entitled “Human Rights in the Armed Forces երը The Role of Defense Institutions”.



Kristine Grigoryan presented the constitutional mandate and tools of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia to protect human rights in the Armed Forces.

The ombudsman presented the ombudsman’s work and challenges during the 44-day war that began in 2020, especially in collecting evidence of war crimes, torture and inhuman treatment of Armenian prisoners of war and detainees by Azerbaijan.

The Defender, emphasizing the importance of close cooperation of the Human Rights Defender elected by the National Assembly, presented concrete proposals.

Reference was also made to the various international attempts of the military ombudsman institute.

