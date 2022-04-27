A march is being held in Tavush region today demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation. The demonstrators are moving on the Dilijan-Ijevan highway with the song “wake up Lao”. “They also joined us today from Vanadzor. On the way, people constantly stand and greet. Noyemberyan’s dignified friends also walk with us. The mood is combative, we are very excited. “How can we not get excited when the oldest friend who joined the march is 75 years old?”

The participant of the march, “Hayastan” faction MP Armenuhi Kyureghyan also addressed the public ․ “The time has come when we no longer have the right to remain silent. Now there are many more people in that opinion than you could imagine. We must change this government for the benefit of our statehood and Artsakh. “

After crossing the Dilijan tunnel, the protesters were surprised by the citizens from Sevan, waiting and meeting them with “joining” calls.

Aspram Krpeyan stressed that the struggle is for eternal Armenia, the way is binding.

The youngest participant of the march is Narek, who joined from Dilijan. He is from Karvachar, his family now lives in Dilijan ․ They joined the resistance movement, and Narek promised to walk to Yerevan.

Arriving later in Sevan, Aspram Krpeyan, according to tradition, posted the flag of Artsakh on the sign. He also expressed his condolences to the family of the woman who was run over yesterday ․ “I am sure that together we will overcome this cycle of shame and disgrace.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN