‘The older I get, the less I fear’: meet the Italian Larry David | Film

In 2000, after a decade of caring for his ailing mom in her giant flat in Rome, Gianni Di Gregorio wrote a comedy a few bloke referred to as Gianni who takes care of his 93-year-old mom in a big flat in Rome. No one was fascinated by the story, by which the unemployed bachelor finally ends up working round after a cohort of outdated women whose spirit and vigour stay undimmed regardless of numerous illnesses. Everyone thought he was loopy: who can be fascinated by a humorous movie about 4 outdated girls and a middle-aged bloke?

Then, after a life working in the theatre and as an assistant director, Di Gregorio co-wrote the celebrated mafia drama, Gomorrah, with Matteo Garrone, and his fortune modified. Garrone inspired him to resurrect his earlier movie thought and supplied to supply whereas Di Gregorio starred and directed. Mid-August Lunch – a beautiful, unsentimental comedy by which the collective naughtiness of the outdated women entertains extra with every viewing – went on to win the debut director prize at the Venice movie competition in 2008 and have become an Italian arthouse hit.

Two extra movies starring “Gianni” adopted: The Salt of Life, the celebrated sequel to Mid-August Lunch, by which Gianni’s 96-year-old on-screen mom performs poker along with her associates whereas her son laments his rising invisibility to girls (with out, thank God, ever being lascivious) and the lesser recognized Good for Nothing, by which Gianni is a put-upon civil servant who has to be taught to say no. And now there’s Citizens of the World, a young comedy by which yet one more model of Gianni – this time a retired Latin professor – plots with two different pensioners to maneuver to a rustic the place their state pensions will go additional. Until, that’s, a younger African migrant makes them rethink their plans.









Gorgeous, unsentimental comedy … Mid-August Lunch. Photograph: Alamy Stock Photo



When I first met Di Gregorio in 2011, he took me on a tour of Rome in his 40-year-old Fiat 500, rolling cigarettes as the automobile bumped over the cobbles round the Colosseum and laughing about the proven fact that Mid-August Lunch might by no means have been made with outdated males as a result of “they would have spent the entire film crying and being hypochondriacs! The men you see sitting in the bar in The Salt of Life won’t even go to the cinema to see the film they’re in, whereas the women in Mid-August Lunch were planning trips to Venice.”

And but, throughout the decade that adopted The Salt of Life, he modified his thoughts and made Citizens of the World. Why? Di Gregorio, now 71, is speaking on the cellphone from the giant flat in Rome by which he has lived together with his spouse and two daughters since his mom’s loss of life; I am instantly reminded of his heat, humility and throaty snigger. “I will tell you why! Matteo Garrone called me and said, ‘You are the specialist when it comes to making films about old guys. You have to make a film about a group of male pensioners with very small pensions.’ It was such a simple but brilliant idea. There aren’t enough portrayals of adventurous pensioners on screen, nor explorations of friendship between men.”

The numerous variations of Gianni that Di Gregorio performs in his movies enable the director to discover completely different levels of his life and, as he ages, he’s discovering himself extra like the girls planning journeys to Venice than the lazy males in the bar. “The older I get, the fewer fears I have. Nowadays 70 is young! There is still so much to do, so much to explore.”













Celebrated sequel … The Salt of Life



In 2011, Di Gregorio advised me that he searches for the comedy in life as a result of he’s melancholic by nature; he’s additionally excellent at utilizing irony to discover ageing, in an analogous solution to Larry David. Might he even be the Italian Larry David? He laughs. “Grazie! Grazie! I am truly flattered by that comparison. Seeing yourself with irony is particularly important when you’re in your 70s.”

Like David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, Di Gregorio’s work is about nothing and every part. There is all the time the portrayal of the on a regular basis in Italy – a glass of white on the pavement outdoors a bar, a skinny slice of pizza a taglio – however, in Citizens of the World, there’s additionally open criticism of the Italian authorities’s shameful dealing with of migrants. “While I was writing about the escapades of three pensioners, there were stories on the news every day of migrants arriving in Italy on dinghies or of boats overturning and migrants drowning. I got the idea of a young African guy, Abu, hanging around with the three pensioners because I wanted to explore the notions of acceptance, of tolerance, of welcoming people to our country.”

He sighs. “The Italian government has imposed some very harsh laws against migrants and no one seems to know what to do. It also becomes clear in the film that Abu is the one who needs to travel the most, not the three old Romans. Something incredible happened after we finished the film: Salih Saadin Khalid, who plays Abu, is a real migrant and he used the money we paid him to leave Italy and join his family in Canada! It gave us so much joy.”

Italy is slowly easing out of lockdown and, after an preliminary interval of “blackout” throughout which he couldn’t learn, write and even watch a film, Di Gregorio is now determined to start out taking pictures his subsequent movie and to take pleasure in a glass of wine at his native bar. “Food and wine are in our DNA. Italians always manage to eat well during a crisis, even if they don’t have much money. It’s a consolation.”

And, as soon as the pandemic is over, may Di Gregorio take into account escaping from Italy like his on-screen alter ego? He laughs, each thrilled and appalled at the thought. “I haven’t managed to yet! I still live in the apartment that my mother once lived in. I don’t have to travel far to make my films. I am completely rooted here in Rome, like an ancient tree.”

• Citizens of the World is out there on Curzon Home Cinema from 12 June.