The old ‘Twilight Zone’ speaks to the strange times we’re living in better than the new one

Creator Rod Serling’s anthology present outlined the style and formed untold numbers of science-fiction yarns, but in addition handled points that resonate to today. Those embrace, in no explicit order, racism, loneliness, the fragile nature of society, and the enduring notion that the largest risk to humanity is normally what we have a tendency to do to ourselves.

It’s price noting that when “The Twilight Zone” premiered in 1959, the classes of World War II and horrors inflicted by Nazi Germany had been comparatively contemporary in viewers’ minds. The Cold War was additionally in full swing, so the concept of oppressive regimes knowledgeable Serling and his collaborators.

Still, as the program made clear on a number of events, concern and mistrust had been doubtlessly our most harmful enemies, qualities that might rapidly upend atypical folks and shatter seemingly idyllic neighborhoods.

Nothing exemplifies that better than two episodes: “The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street,” in which the concern of alien intruders causes neighbors to suspect and activate one another; and “The Shelter,” the place one household’s bomb shelter sparks a disaster amongst these in search of safety and sanctuary amid the risk of a nuclear strike.

Those episodes and others have echoed in extra than a number of heads over the final a number of months. As CNN’s John Blake wrote in April, “Maple Street” stands as “a cautionary tale about how social order can quickly break down when an unseen threat causes fear to go viral.” Serling’s closing narration echoes this warning, noting that “for civilization to survive, the human race has to remain civilized.” “The Twilight Zone” was very a lot a product of its time. Yet in grappling with points then, Serling and the different writers anticipated a dynamic of the fashionable media age — particularly, figuring out precise risks, versus when and whether or not concern itself turns into irrational and crippling. Do folks rise to the event, or does hardship — or conversely, sudden alternative — convey out the worst in us? In that sense, it is exhausting to consider a better allegory for coronavirus than the aforementioned episodes, or the installments the place astronauts contact different worlds or aliens — “To Serve Man,” “The Little People” and “People Are Alike All Over” come to thoughts — in ways in which convey classes about how energy is wielded. Previewing the new season, having been at finest mildly impressed by the first one, that kind of depth is once more missing. Indeed, the newest “Twilight Zone” appears preoccupied with private foibles and modest sci-fi wrinkles extra than exploring common truths. The previewed episodes characteristic the risks of consumerism (with a conspicuous shout out to an early traditional), a lonely man determined to make a reference to an unseen voice, and an actor who discovers the can switch his consciousness into random strangers, after a financial institution theft gone fallacious. The world, nevertheless, has turn into a extra difficult place, an outline that applies to streaming content material as properly. “Black Mirror” has set a excessive bar on that type of social commentary, particularly because it pertains to know-how. Where “The Twilight Zone” traditionally excelled — except for the devilish shock endings — hinged on crafting concise morality tales that dealt not solely with the apprehensions of the day, however human nature extra broadly. That’s the most enduring a part of Serling’s legacy, and the one that speaks the loudest to the place we at the moment are. Fortunately, old “Twilight Zone” reruns are nonetheless broadly obtainable (together with periodic marathons) for these craving what it uniquely provided. Because many years later, these black-and-white episodes nonetheless present not simply leisure, however a real buffet of meals for thought. “The Twilight Zone” begins its second season on CBS All Access on June 25.

