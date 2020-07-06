The old dog and duck! Pet Labrador has gone quackers for his duckling best friends

A pet labrador became ‘obsessed’ with a group of partridge chicks once they were separated from their mother.

Five-year-old Ruby became best-friends with big money of partridges and used chick-sitting after her owner rescued the birds.

Farm worker Jadene Moloy, 23, found the helpless partridge chicks after they had become separated from their mother on June 15.

She put them in a box and took them indoors, to help keep them safe from predators, on her farm in Thetford, Norfolk.

Ruby straight away became ‘obsessed’ with the small birds and their incredibly unlikely friendship began.

Surprisingly, the chicks are not afraid of Ruby and fearlessly hopped on top of her nose.

A hilarious video, posted on Instagram by Jadene, shows Ruby cheerfully balancing the small birds on her behalf head.

One of the partridges even perches on the labrador’s lips, much to the friendly pooch’s delight.

But Ruby’s love for her new friends did not stop there, as the labrador even helped with chick-care duties for the little birds.

Jadene said Ruby started getting inside the box with the chicks, who snuggled as much as the friendly dog for warmth.

She said: ‘Whilst undertaking my usual work duties I came across some partridge chicks that had been separated from their mother.

I boxed them up and took them back once again to our tea hut where Ruby met and fell deeply in love with them.’

Jadene had not been worried about the chicks’s safety, as she said the labrador has ‘such an attractive nature’.

She said: ‘Ruby could be the biggest baby, she’s so full of energy and always wags her tail so much that her whole-body waggles too.

‘She always has the greatest grin on her behalf face. And she’s not really a dog she’s my best friend. Wherever I go she’s immediately beside me. I can not imagine life without her.’

It is not the very first time the pooch has made unusual friends, as she joined Jadene’s horses within their stables, seemingly unafraid by other animals.

Jadene later found the partridge mother and was able to return the chicks with her – meaning Ruby had to say farewell to her little furry friends.

Ruby has been with Jadene since she was just eight weeks old and is incredibly well trained.