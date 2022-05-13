As we reported, the members of the “Youth Voice” civil initiative were in the YSU buildings today with the flags of Armenia and Artsakh, calling for a “strike” and calling on the students to take to the streets. Only in the central part of YSU buildings the security officers approached them and accompanied the awareness-raising actions.

The demonstrators went up to the rector’s office and said that they wanted to see the rector. We did not manage to see YSU Rector Hovhannes Hovhannisyan, who is a former deputy of the NA “My Step” faction. The security guards first urged the protesters to wait, they will find out if they will allow them to approach.

“We could not see the rector’s office because they said it was locked with a key, there is no key. “Now he has seen that we are coming.

“This is the second time we come to ask him a question, but he kind of avoids it. I was not there last time. Two of our students had come to meet, but he even avoided seeing his students. It should be noted that the YSU Rector avoids meeting with students. Maybe he has something to hide, something to hide. He has a reason to avoid some question. “This is not behavior worthy of a rector,” he added.

Then the awareness continued in the medical university, the rector of which Armen Muradyan could not be seen either. Then the young people closed Abovyan Street for a short time. The red berets brought them in using force, pulling them.

It is noteworthy that they were trying to detain a minor, who had already been detained in violation of the law. This time the boy was not taken ․ One of the policemen was removing him from the road.

