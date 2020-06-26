‘The Office’ has blackface scene edited out

“‘The Office’ is about a group of people trying to work together with mutual respect despite the inappropriate actions of their boss and assistant manager,” Daniels told the outlet. “The show employed satire to expose unacceptable behavior and deliver a message of inclusion.”

“Today we cut a shot of an actor wearing blackface that was used to criticize a specific racist European practice,” he continued. “Blackface is unacceptable and making the point so graphically is hurtful and wrong. I am sorry for the pain that caused.”

The scene is also edited out of the Netflix version and can not can be found in any episodes airing in syndication – nor could it be seen when “The Office” premieres on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock in 2021.

The move comes amid a swift shakeup through the Hollywood landscape of episodes featuring characters in blackface.

On Monday, Deadline reported that “30 Rock” creator/executive producer/showrunner Tina Fey and co-showrunner, Robert Carlock, urged NBCUniversal higher-ups to remove episodes from the show featuring blackface.

Hulu has also scrubbed episodes of the favorite hospital sitcom “Scrubs” from its streaming service, and Variety also reported on Friday that Netflix took action in pulling the “Advanced Dungeons & Dragons” bout of “Community,” where Ken Jeong’s character sports a dark shade of makeup to portray a “dark elf.”