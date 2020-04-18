‘The Office’ actor Ranjit Chowdhry dead at 64

“For all those that knew Ranjit, the funeral will probably be held tomorrow and a gathering to have a good time his life and share tales on May fifth. With love, Raell,” the actor’s half-sister wrote on Instagram this week.

The actor lived in New York City however had gone again to his native India and was unable to return amid the coronavirus.

He died in Mumbai on Wednesday throughout emergency surgical procedure for a ruptured ulcer in his gut, based on Entertainment Weekly.

Chowdhry starred in a number of Bollywood movies earlier than breaking into Hollywood the place he had roles on reveals like “Cosby,” “Prison Break,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “NYPD Blue.”