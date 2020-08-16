‘The Office’ actor Leslie David Baker says racism has gotten worse after sharing hateful messages he received

However, after revealing the task, Baker took to Instagram to expose a few of the vile responses he received from racists who were dissatisfied with him obtaining “The Office” fanbase for cash. After the post went viral, Baker opened to U.S.A. Today about his experience.

‘THE OFFICE’ REVIVAL REPORTEDLY IN THE WORKS WITH LIMITED RETURNING CAST

“We’re living in an age in time where there is this movement,” Baker informedUSA Today “We would have thought that these issues would have been rectified years, decades ago. They have not. As a matter of fact, they’ve gotten worse.”

He likewise described his thinking for publishing the terrible messages, that included racial slurs, allegations of theft and pictures of Black individuals being killed.

“You can not combat racism and fight those kinds of stereotyped mindsets if you pretend that they do not exist,” he explained. “All frequently in America, individuals have actually been so worried about being made to feel uneasy, due to the fact that they aren’t faced by racist habits.”

JOHN KRASINSKI AND ‘THE OFFICE’ CAST RECREATE SHOW’S WEDDING DANCE FOR NEWLYWEDS

The star wished to shine a light on the concept that racist habits hasn’t disappeared, it’s simply relocated to …