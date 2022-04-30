Our position is that we should continue the negotiations with Azerbaijan, but in a different logic, said Arthur Vanetsyan, the leader of the “I have honor” faction of the National Assembly, the leader of the “Homeland” party, during a press conference in Freedom Square.

According to him, unilateral concessions in the negotiations with Azerbaijan will be ruled out.

“We will not go to normalize relations with unilateral concessions. “We will not provoke a war, but at the same time we will not hang our heads under the threat of war. Let’s say, you know, do not start a war with us suddenly, we will give you whatever you want,” said Arthur Vanetsyan.

According to him, the work should be continued, but only from a pro-Armenian position.

“The Artsakh issue is not closed for us, the occupied territories of Artsakh must be de-occupied, Azerbaijan must clearly realize that the Artsakh issue exists and is on the agenda. “Our position is that Artsakh should never be part of Azerbaijan,” said the leader of the “Homeland” party.

Arthur Vanetsyan mentioned what tools they will be guided by.

“At the same time, we must start two processes: the restoration of the Armenian army, diplomatic work with the main players in all directions. “And I am sure that we will succeed,” he emphasized.