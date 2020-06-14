The Observer view: as Britain flounders, Europe charts its recovery | Observer editorial | Opinion

If the struggle from the pandemic resembles a war, as Boris Johnson believes, then it’s pretty clear who is losing. By any pertinent measure, including the most damning one – the amount of excess deaths compared with this past year – Britain is being outdone by countries across Europe, most notably Germany. Johnson dislikes international comparisons. It’s shamefully obvious why. Britain isn’t second rate. He is.

Late into lockdown, late on PPE, late on testing, test and trace, late on halting the avoidable care homes catastrophe and late on the reopening of schools, Johnson’s government now lags behind in launching an economic stimulus package to mitigate the potentially disastrous long-term effects of the herpes virus. Last week’s report by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development shows just how urgent the need is.

Britain’s economy will probably suffer the worst damage of any country in the developed world, with a projected 2020 fall in national income of 11.5% amid un-budgeted, virus-related costs of £133bn. Germany’s shortfall in contrast will undoubtedly be 6.6%, the OECD predicted. This is not happening because Britain is unlucky. It’s happening because of its relative failure to suppress the virus and the resulting, ongoing restrictions on economic activity.

The comparative slowness of Britain’s recovery stems from this continuing inability to safely reboot key sectors such as services – hospitality, shops, restaurants and pubs. Dithering on the arbitrary “two metre rule” is an example of how a government makes matters worse. Another could be the delay to the promised stimulus package and Johnson’s elusive economic recovery bill, now expected by the autumn.

It should be plain to even the meanest ministerial intelligence that Britain is in the act of swapping a health emergency for an economic and social emergency. This nightmare is underscored daily by pre-emptive and, in some instances, opportunistic job cuts by companies which range from Rolls-Royce and Centrica to British Airways and other carmakers. Tourism’s revival has been needlessly handicapped by Priti Patel’s mishandled border quarantine.

Lockdown produced an archive 20% slump in Britain’s GDP in April. There is a huge modest increase since, but nothing like fast or deep enough. The ongoing harm to the public finances, and thus to public services, manufacturing, retail and jobs, is alarming – and perchance irreparable. It follows that each means must certanly be employed to handle it, and that’s why Johnson, rather than getting shirty over unfavourable comparisons, should look to Europe.

In fact, the prime minister is doing the precise opposite. Rather than learn by example, and gain collaboration, that he turns Britain’s back. While the prime minister was focused on reopening zoos, Angela Merkel, Germany’s chancellor, was implementing a €130bn (£116bn) domestic stimulus package to invest in 50 growth-promoting projects. That’s as well as earlier huge relief measures.



EU countries together will soon take advantage of €500bn in non-repayable grants that Merkel and Emmanuel Macron, the French president, have agreed are essential to restore economic health and replace a lack of solidarity early on in the pandemic. The European Central Bank has also increased lending to states and banks. The 27 EU members expect you’ll lift all internal border controls by month’s end, another big boost for business, trade and holidays.

Where is Britain as our neighbours’ recovery quickens? Out in the cold, not able to take advantage of these sensible, collective measures. Dogmatic, intransigent and reckless to the last, Johnson’s government continues to be insisting alternatively that the Brexit transition period, without which Britain might have faced food shortages at the height of the pandemic, will end on 31 December. It claims to serve the will of the people. In truth, it really is sheer wilfulness.

The main reason why negotiations on the future trade relationship with Europe are stalled is Johnson’s petulant insistence on having his cake and eating it, or cherrypicking, as the EU calls it. He knows his stance on regulations, laws and fisheries brings a disastrous no-deal Brexit closer every day. He ignores warnings by organisations that, unlike him, understand business, such as the CBI, that this kind of outcome will be “a major block to recovery”.

Johnson knows the extensive new border and customs infrastructure, and the hiring of yet another 50,000 paper-pushers a no-deal Brexit would make necessary, is nowhere near ready. That is why the us government was obliged last week to abandon checks on EU imports for at least the initial six months of 2021.

Johnson surely knows that lots of virus-stricken organizations lack the resilience to weather yet another self-inflicted crisis. The prime minister knows, too, that the Americans are watching this play out, prepared to exploit British neediness to impose their objectionable terms for a bilateral free trade agreement. And as for a reasonable deal with China after Huawei, go whistle. So who now are Britain’s friends?

Johnson knows all of this, but will not seem to care. On the pandemic, on economic recovery, on Brexit, he blunders blindly on, blagging and bragging, trashing the country as he goes. This isn’t taking straight back control. This is a prime minister who has lost control.