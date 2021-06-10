Lee Munson, Portfolio Wealth Advisors CIO & President, joins Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro and Seana Smith to discuss his thoughts on the current state of the economy and why everyone appears to be bearish in the markets.
Home Stock Market News The ‘number one most important thing is the ten-year treasury’: Lee Munson...
The ‘number one most important thing is the ten-year treasury’: Lee Munson on the stock market
ByHanna Shardi
-
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Jobs, inflation, and memes all get fresh data this week: Morning Brief
Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Myles Udland, and Brian Sozzi discuss the May jobs report, inflation, and meme stocks. Yes, we know, it's already Tuesday. But...
Airbnb, VRBO rentals demand skyrockets amid travel boom
Jamie Lane, AirDNA VP of Research, joins Alexis Christoforous to discuss the state of the travel industry and demand for short term rentals.
Apple launches new iOS, WatchOS 8 with new health features at WWDC 2021
Apple launches new iOS, WatchOS 8 with new health features at WWDC 2021
Cosmetic sales soar as mask mandates are lifted
Cosmetics sales have surged 16.7% from a year ago, according to the latest data from Nielsen. Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi shares the details.
QR code-based payments are, ‘here to stay’: Shift4 Payments CEO
CEO of Shift4 Payments Jared Isaacman joined Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro discuss Shift4, code based payments, and the growth of the company.