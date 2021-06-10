The ‘number one most important thing is the ten-year treasury’: Lee Munson on the stock market
The ‘number one most important thing is the ten-year treasury’: Lee Munson on the stock market

Lee Munson, Portfolio Wealth Advisors CIO & President, joins Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro and Seana Smith to discuss his thoughts on the current state of the economy and why everyone appears to be bearish in the markets.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR