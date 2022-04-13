The negative prevails in all our feelings about 2021, RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated in the National Assembly.

He said that the number of victims of the 44-day war, as of today, is 3825. Most of their bodies were found, identified and buried in 2021.

“Our state flags, which are constantly and endlessly waving in cemeteries, are the main symbol and the question that never leaves us and does not leave our throats is why this happened. I will answer this question myself. “I have initially admitted my guilt and responsibility for both the war and the defeat, but I have not accepted and will not accept the accusations leveled at me by the opposition after November 9, 2020, accusing me of handing over lands, thus committing treason,” he said. The Prime Minister.