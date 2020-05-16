The number of tourists visiting Armenia dropped by 14.4% in January-March – Panorama

311,264 thousand tourists arrived in Armenia in the interval from January to March in 2020, the Statistical Service of Armenia (NSS) reported, including the number has decreased by 14.4% to match with the number in the indicated the earlier 12 months.

To be aware, in the interval from January to March in 2019, the overall number of tourists who visited the nation was 364, 489.

According to the newly launched information, 275, 716 folks left Armenia for tourism functions which is 13.3% decrees in opposition to the number recorded in the identical interval of the earlier 12 months.