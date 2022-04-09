The number of swimmers in the Armenian championship has almost doubled Morning:

Today was the last day of the Armenian Swimming Championship in the pool of “Grand Sport” sports complex. 124 swimmers from Yerevan, Gyumri and other regions of the country competed for three days to determine the champions and prize-winners according to the competitions and venues.

The President of the Armenian Swimming Federation Hovsep Mesropyan informed Aravot.am that 124 athletes are participating in the championship, which has almost doubled compared to the previous year. Mr. Mesropyan attached great importance to the fact that even after the long-term severe restrictions related to the coronavirus and the public depression following the 44-day war, the number of participants has sharply increased.

“The coaches of the national teams are satisfied that the swimmers, especially the teenagers, are also improving their personal results, and our names are breaking the records of the republic. The competitions should end only today, but the four highest achievements of Armenia have already been updated and it is not ruled out that new records will be set. ”

Ashot HAKOBYAN