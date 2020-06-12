The number of registered employees for April decreased by 12,300 as compared to March – State Revenue Committee – Panorama

Top 1000 large taxpayers of Armenia paid a total of over 245 bn 633 m drams in the very first quarter of the ongoing year which exceeds the indicator of last year’s same period by 11.1%. The data were presented by Deputy Head of SRC’s Taxpayer Current Control Tax Inspectorate-Department Artur Hakobyan at a press conference on Friday, according to State revenue Committee (SRC) press service.

During this year’s January-May, the SRC has collected a complete of over 583 bln 650 m drams, which exceeds the figure of last year’s same period by 12 bln 493 man drams or by 2.2%. And in this year’s Q1 there clearly was a 16.5% increase as compared with last year’s same period. Hakobyan pointed out that even though in the context of the spread of the pandemic tax revenues decreased as compared to last year’s numbers in general, tax revenues increased by 2.2% throughout January-May as compared with the same period in 2019.

Talking about reductions in terms of certain tax types and underlying causes, particularly in terms of income tax, Hakobyan stressed that besides the present situation in Armenia, the reduction even offers to do with the changes taken effect on January 1, 2020 regarding use of 23% levelled rate for tax. In terms of salary only, the income tax undercollected for April composes over 2.6 bln drams, which makes 10%. The number of registered employees for April has decreased by 12 300 as compared to March. And the number of employees who declared 0 dram income has increased by about 74 000 in April as compared with March.