The Nubia Watch is a decadent OLED smart bracelet

Some of the very first trustworthy reporting about the “Apple iWatch” I keep in mind checking out explained it as being “made of curved glass.” The ultimate Apple Watch did utilize curved glass to a degree, obviously, however it wasn’t truly a specifying function of the item. After all, in 2013 The New York Times said Apple’s watch was anticipated to “stand apart from competitors based on the company’s understanding of how such glass can curve around the human body.” I was thinking of something a little bit more futuristic than what we got.

Something that looked basically like the Nubia Watch, as it occurs. Nubia’s brand-new smartwatch is basically a bracelet controlled by a big versatile OLED screen that curves midway around your wrist, which is technically quite remarkable. After using it for a number of weeks, I believe it’s most likely for the very best that the Apple Watch ended up the method it did. But if you desire your wearable innovation to symbolize engineering aspiration above all else, it might be worth a appearance.

The Nubia Watch just launched on Kickstarter with rates beginning at $199, and its project has actually currently been moneyed. The Chinese variation of the gadget, which I have actually been evaluating, is currently readily available at retail and runs various software application, so do not take this as a evaluation– these are simply my …