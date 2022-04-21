Home Armenia The NSS transferred 624 materials to various competent bodies, on the basis... Armenia The NSS transferred 624 materials to various competent bodies, on the basis of which 80 criminal cases were initiated. quarterly summary | Morning By Thomas Delong - April 21, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail The NSS transferred 624 materials to various competent bodies, on the basis of which 80 criminal cases were initiated. quarterly summary | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia The developer was fined for carrying out construction by unlicensed persons Morning Armenia “Whenever I see a dog, whether it is a camera or not, I definitely like it” ․ Arthur Vanetsyan |: Morning Armenia “Opportunity to say again that we have good weightlifting.” The 2023 European Weightlifting Championships will be held in Yerevan Morning Recent Posts Are You Looking For Active Stock? United States Steel Corporation (X) Semiconductor stocks fall, Endeavor wins on sports betting, Naked Brand shares surge Wage inflation could be higher next year than investors are forecasting: Analyst Man on a lockdown litter pick finds 1,800-year-old Roman coin that he initially thought... Russian billionaire Roman Trotsenko is at the center of a scandal in Russia and... Most Popular The government will have the opportunity to approve the procedure and deadlines for reviewing... The Government of the Republic of Armenia proposes to make changes and additions to the draft law "On Citizenship of the Republic of Armenia",... The deadline for submission of bids has been extended within the framework of the... The deadline for submission of bids has been extended within the framework of the pre-qualification process for the construction of about 60 km of... Denmark will provide additional weapons to Ukraine The Danish government will provide additional weapons to Ukraine, said Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in an interview with TV 2. "We intend to provide more... Not to draw the red lines beyond which Armenia is not going to make... Within the framework of the rally struggle taking place in Freedom Square, public discussions were organized, in which the members of the NA "Armenia"... Opera House to hold commemorative open-air concert on 107th anniversary of Armenian Genocide On the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Al. The National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet after Spendiaryan will organize an open-air...