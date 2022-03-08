“It is a rather late discovery. The NSS should look a little different, it should also deal with high-ranking political figures, who brought this situation to this state with their policy. “Every country will try to set up an agency network in an adversary country, and Azerbaijan succeeds better because our NSS was hunting down the devils and not the national security of the country,” he told reporters at the Henaran Press Club. Media expert Tigran Kocharyan said to the regular agency network discovered in Armenia and Artsakh.

“That network should have been discovered during the war, because the NSS has its subdivisions in the army. In fact, if such a thing is revealed after a year and a half, the NSS should be blamed first. They did not work well, they failed in the relevant structures. It had to be discovered on the spot. “If a hundred people are revealed, but the information is provided in portions in order to occupy the people or restore their own rating,” Tigran Kocharyan said.

According to him, it is still necessary to understand whether all those revealed people were engaged in such actions ․ “Let there be a court decision to accuse the person of something. Coming to power in 2018, this government decided that Azerbaijan is no longer the number one target for propaganda. The Public Relations SNCO, which opposed the anti-Armenian propaganda, was told that they would no longer “tear” Azerbaijan apart. In this way you open the gates of your country to the agents of the enemy, and Azerbaijan has used it. Unfortunately. The number one culprit is the law enforcement agencies, not only the NSS, but also the military counterintelligence. ”

Luiza SUKIASYAN