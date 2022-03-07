As a result of extensive operative-investigative and combined criminal-judicial measures taken by the employees of the RA NSS Military Counterintelligence նչ Investigation Departments, the activity of the regular network of agents created by foreign special services in the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh, which included different subdivisions of the Armed Forces, was neutralized. , as well as former servicemen, some employees of state bodies of the Artsakh Republic.

Preliminary investigation of the criminal case initiated by the RA NSS Investigation Department revealed that in order to recruit the above-mentioned persons, to carry out their activities more easily, to reduce the risks of disclosure, foreign special services persons posted advertisements on social media sites with high-paying jobs. As a condition, offer to fill in the personal-biographical data of the job seeker by opening the relevant application.

Later, the foreign special services offered to cooperate with them for money ել to provide information on strategically important facilities, military equipment, military units, armaments, ammunition, servicemen, their number, locations, combat positions, state and service secrets located in Artsakh, Armenia. documents և etc.

In some cases, the recruits met with third countries at the suggestion of foreign special services, received nicknames, signed documents certifying cooperation with foreign special services, became full-time agents, and agreed to report on political and military developments in the country. information on how to submit documents containing state, military or service secrets.

For the complete, successful implementation of the set tasks, the foreign special services provided the recruits with the necessary technical equipment, including computers equipped with special software.

In the criminal case, factual information was obtained that some people involved in the agency network had been informed in advance about the forthcoming war against the Artsakh Republic, the exact day of which, due to the task of foreign special services, actively collected information before the start of the war. Through the applications, the information was provided to the representatives of the foreign special services, to the people who arrived in the Artsakh Republic, to the hotels, the types, quantity, locations of the air defense means stationed in the territory of the Artsakh Republic, biographical data, Accurate calculations of assets, carry out targeted strikes, disarm air defenses, destroy strategically important warehouses.

A total of 16 people were arrested on suspicion of high treason during the preliminary investigation, some of whom testified. The motions to choose detention as a measure of restraint against 10 of them were submitted to the court, which were satisfied.

Moreover, some of the persons who committed treason were caught while performing another task, և the further transfer of information was prevented by the RA NSS employees.

The National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia continues to fight relentlessly to prevent the above-mentioned crimes that undermine the foundations of the state, assuring that the Service is fully in control of the operative situation, assures that anyone involved in espionage activities will be found, punished or punished. other effects.

At the same time, we urge the population, especially servicemen, to refrain from making acquaintances with suspicious persons through social networks or other means, especially from discussing issues related to the security and defense of the Republic of Armenia with them.

The National Security Service reiterates that Article 299 of the RA Criminal Code provides for a pre-incentive norm, according to which a person who commits crimes of high treason or espionage is released from criminal liability if he / she voluntarily informed the authorities or otherwise assisted. therefore calls on the persons involved in the commission of the illegal act to voluntarily համագործակց cooperate with the Service in a timely manner անդ to assist in the prevention of further damage.

Notification. A person suspected or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the procedure established by the RA Criminal Procedure Code by a court judgment that has entered into force.:

RA NSS Press Center