The Notorious B.I.G.’s crown and Tupac’s love letters are going to auction at Sotheby’s

Rivals in life, the rap artists Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur are being unified for an auction at Sotheby’s, the first-ever devoted hip-hop auction at a significant worldwide auction home.

Bidders will be able to vie for the crown used and signed by the Notorious B.I.G. throughout a 1997 picture shoot held 3 days prior to he was eliminated inLos Angeles They’ll likewise get to quote on an archive of 22 autographed love letters composed by Shakur at the age of 15-17 to a high school sweetie.

The auction will be heldSept 15 and includes over 120 hip-hop-related lots. The products can be seen face to face– appointments are needed throughout the pandemic– at Sotheby’s in New York City and the exhibit will likewise be readily available to the general public online by means of its digital gallery.

“The impact of hip-hop is everywhere — sneakers, clothing, jewelry, art, music. I wanted to have a sale that really recognized how massive that impact really is,” stated Cassandra Hatton, the Sotheby’s senior professional who arranged the sale.

The approximates for the headlining lots– $200,000 to $300,000 for the crown and $60,000 to $80,000 for the letters– are low, with the hope that the auction home can draw in novice bidders and reveal it is not simply a stuffy location for multi-million-dollar watches and …



