After the sitting of the RA Government, the RA Deputy Chief of Police Ara Fidanyan, answering the question why the police do not allow setting up tents in Freedom Square, said. “The problem is exclusively legal. We have relevant legal regulations on holding rallies, a law on that and we are guided by the provisions of this law. ”

“According to the Deputy Chief of Police, there should be appropriate notices about holding rallies, only if they are accepted, it will be possible to install technical or other equipment.”

It should be reminded that the police did not allow the oppositionists who started a sit-in and hunger strike in Freedom Square, particularly the leader of the “I have honor” bloc Arthur Vanetsyan and the two boys who took part in the 44-day war, to put up a tent to protect themselves from the cold and sun.

To the monitoring, it is a spontaneous demonstration, Mr. Fidanyan responded, in case of spontaneous demonstrations, it is also a subject of laws or the regulation of the given law. “In case of urgent rallies, it is also necessary to inform about it and the concept of urgent demonstration includes only 6 hours of activity. Meanwhile, the police received a notice of urgent rally on the 19th of the month and, of course, six hours could not last until today. “

To the question whether tents were set up in 2018, were there any notices about them, Ara Fidanyan answered, I can not say in 2018 or before, whether there were any notices after that. “I can answer the question about notifications at this time.”

The Deputy Chief of Police was also asked if there had been a notification about Arthur Vanetsyan’s rally. In response, he said that on the 17th of the month, they received an urgent notice. “As I mentioned, according to the law on holding rallies, these legal regulations can last for 6 hours in an emergency. The gathering announced on the 17th of the month, of course, can not last 6 hours. “

To the question, that is, is Arthur Vanetsyan’s demonstration not legal, is it possible for the police to disperse it, Ara Fidanyan said, you make the conclusions. “In this case, we are guided not to put additional resources and try to avoid creating unnecessary tension.”

Lusine BUDAGHYAN