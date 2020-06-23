The Notebook: What’s the Austria pecking order? Ted Kravitz’s preview



















26:38



Sky F1’s Ted Kravitz gives updates on each crew and driver forward of the first race of the delayed 2020 season, in addition to predicting the Austrian GP pecking order

After a for much longer wait than anticipated, the begin of the 2020 Formula 1 season is almost right here – and Ted Kravitz gives a necessary preview to the first race in the newest version of The Notebook.

The Sky F1 reporter offers his verdict on each crew and driver forward of the season-opening Austrian GP on July 5, paying explicit focus to upgrades on the automobiles, whereas additionally predicting the early pecking order.

Red Bull are assured – with Max Verstappen chasing a hat-trick of Spielberg wins – however can they match a Mercedes crew who’re bringing updates? And how completely different will the Ferrari automotive be?

There’s a lot on the midfield groups, too – together with from their respective take a look at days – whereas Ted additionally takes a take a look at all the reserve drivers, who may discover themselves thrust into motion in some unspecified time in the future this season.

This week’s Notebook, filmed by Ted himself remotely, is the final earlier than the F1 2020 season begins – though the present can be again, on-site, following the first race of the season in Austria.

Watch The Notebook in full at the high of the article.

Get set for F1’s return reside on Sky Sports

Seven months after the 2019 marketing campaign concluded, Formula 1 lastly will get again racing once more from July 3-5 at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Eight summer time races at six venues throughout Europe have been introduced to this point, with an additional schedule stretching till December anticipated to be confirmed quickly.

F1 is aiming for a season of between 15 and 18 races.

The confirmed 2020 F1 dates to this point July 5 Austrian GP – Spielberg July 12 Steiermark GP – Spielberg July 19 Hungarian GP – Budapest August 2 British GP – Silverstone August 9 70th Anniversary GP – Silverstone August 16 Spanish GP – Barcelona August 30 Belgian GP – Spa-Francorchamps September 6 Italian GP – Monza

All races can be reside on Sky Sports F1 – the solely place to observe the entire season reside.