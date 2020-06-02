The Notebook: Ted Kravitz with all the F1 news as return date is set



















Ted Kravitz rounds up all the newest Formula 1 news after the sport confirmed its 2020 season might be beginning on July 5 in Austria

Formula 1 is on its means again! And what higher approach to rejoice than with one other version of The Notebook as Ted Kravitz discusses all the news concerning the sport’s return subsequent month, and different current developments.

The Sky F1 reporter kicks off this week’s episode with an in depth take a look at the revised calendar for the 2020 season after F1 confirmed dates for the eight races to kick-off the delayed marketing campaign, beginning in Austria on July 5.

Looking forward to races such as the Steiermark GP and 70th Anniversary GP, Ted reveals what kind of product followers can anticipate when F1 returns:

Three-day weekends, no press conferences, a shorter grid presentation, and extra.

Ted additionally has his say on the prospect of reverse-grid races after Red Bull boss Christian Horner advised Sky F1 that Mercedes had been against the doable 2020 reverse-grid races.

And there is a round-up from the groups, with an in-depth rationalization of Williams’ monetary struggles at the “worst possible time”, plus updates on McLaren and Renault’s future.

Could Fernando Alonso actually be on his means again to F1 with Renault?

Watch The Notebook in full by clicking play on the video above.