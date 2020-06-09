The Notebook: Ted Kravitz rounds up the latest news in Formula 1



















29:16



Ted Kravitz rounds up all the Formula 1 news on the latest edition of The Notebook – which includes a hopscotch/ 2020 calendar comparison – while also reacting to the latest big Ross Brawn and Toto Wolff interviews

Ted Kravitz provides your essential Formula 1 update on the latest edition of The Notebook, with a delayed 2020 calendar prediction, plus reaction to Ross Brawn and Toto Wolff’s recent Sky Sports F1 interviews.

The Sky F1 reporter discusses all the big topics, including what races could be following the eight so far confirmed in F1 2020 – and why street tracks such as for instance Singapore and Baku will struggle to host events in 2010.

Could Mugello, a Ferrari-owned circuit, host the Scuderia’s 1000th F1 race?

There’s also a update from the United States after IndyCar gave us a glimpse of what a socially-distanced F1 race without fans could appear to be with their campaign-opener last week-end.

As well as having his say on Wolff’s comments last week – after the Mercedes boss opened the door to Sebastian Vettel and unveiled the known reasons for snubbing reverse-grid races – Ted rounds up the news lines from Brawn’s interview on the F1 Show on Monday.

Including on why F1 is backing Lewis Hamilton over his recent social media marketing comments, and how the sport is attempting to improve diversity.

Watch The Notebook in full by clicking play on the video above.