The Notebook: Ted Kravitz rounds up the latest in Formula 1

WATCH: Ted Kravitz explains F1’s incoming new guidelines to chop prices and assist degree the enjoying discipline, rounds up the latest information from each workforce, and supplies an replace on the 2021 driver market.

Ted Kravitz returns with one other version of The Notebook throughout Formula 1’s enforced absence to spherical up the latest information and developments in the sport.

The Sky F1 reporter supplies updates from all 10 groups on what’s the last week of manufacturing unit shutdowns for a lot of of them, whereas additionally detailing what the drivers have been up to.

Two weeks on from the sudden information that Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari will half methods at the finish of the season, Ted additionally picks up the latest hypothesis and intrigue in the driver market.

What will the final knock-on results of the Vettel-Sainz-Ricciardo strikes be for the remainder of the grid? What’s the background behind the rumours about Valtteri Bottas’ future? And what’s the latest for Sebastian Vettel?

And, with the vital cost-cutting measures for 2021 poised to be ratified by the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council this week, Ted explains the numerous rules that look set to be rubber-stamped as F1 bids to turn out to be more cost effective and aggressive.

Hit play on the video above from 8pm on Tuesday