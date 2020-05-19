The Notebook: Ted Kravitz on F1’s big week, Sebastian Vettel’s future



















32:31



In the current Notebook throughout F1’s manufacturing facility closure duration, Ted Kravitz sneak peeks a big week in the sporting activity, supplies understanding on intends to obtain the period up and also running, and also generates a suggestion of what Sebastian Vettel might do following.

Watch the current instalment of The Notebook throughout F1’s his manufacturing facility closure duration, with Ted Kravitz.

Anticipating what is a big week for the sporting activity, Ted talks about the costs guidelines made to level the having fun area from 2021 and also make the grid extra affordable.

“If you start off with the general principle that to be quick in Formula 1 you need to spend more, and the more you spend the faster you go. That’s really defined who wins in Formula 1 – and who doesn’t,” states Ted.

“But that’s about to change.”

Ted after that steps on to supply understanding right into the current on F1’s intends to obtain the period up and also running from July, consisting of the prepared double-header at Silverstone.

Then onto the big subject of the recently – the seismic adjustments in F1’s vehicle driver market for 2021.

Ted supplies some fresh evaluation of Sebastian Vettel and also Ferrari’s choice to component means after 6 periods and also ruminates on may occur following.

“The big unknown is who is going to go to Renault and what is Vettel going to do?” asks Ted.

Is there any kind of method that Mercedes could take Vettel? Has there been anymore motion on the globe champs’ vehicle driver prepare for 2021? Ted supplies an upgrade and also discuss a few of the leading seats exposed.

And Ted generates a left-field suggestion including naturally-aspirated V12 engines of what Sebastian might do following …

