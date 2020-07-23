The Note 20 ‘Lite’ may launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

We are less than 2 weeks far from the launch of the brand-new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. However, according to leakages and reports, we may get some considerable distinctions in between the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the ‘entry-level’ version. Some of which have actually even made us think that we will not get a brand-new Galaxy Note 20 Lite, considering that the brand-new Note 20 may be its own ‘Lite’ version.

According to SamMobile’s Adnan Farooqui, we may not get a brand-new Samsung Galaxy Note 20Lite Instead, we would get a brand-new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and a routine Note 20 that will take the Lite’s location. The more exceptional variation of Samsung’s brand-new flagship would show up with top of the line specifications, a curved FHD+ display screen with 120 Hz refresh rates, 12 GB RAM, an S-Pen with 9ms latency and a primary cam with a 108 MP f/1.8 sensing unit.

The ‘Lite’ Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is expected to have a flat Super AMOLED display screen with 60 Hz refresh rates, 8GB RAM, 256 GB non-expandable storage, a slower S Pen with 26 ms latency and according to brand-new reports, a plastic back. On the brilliant side, the gadget would still get the DeX function, 5G and Wi-Fi 6 assistance, the very same processor, Android 10 with One UI 2.5 out of the box, and this Note 20 ‘Lite’ would likewise be, a minimum of, $200 less costly than the Samsung Galaxy Note 20Ultra The cost of the routine Note 20, might be put in between the cost of the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which suggests it might cost someplace in between $949 and $700

Source SamMobile