The traffic police informs that from April 11 the northern examination-registration-examination center will operate at a new address.
“Dear citizens, we would like to inform you that from April 11, 2022, the Northern Investigation-Registration Center of the Traffic Police will operate at a new address: c. Gyumri, Tbilisyan highway, 2/14 building (in the building of the Northern Customs Department of the State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Armenia), ”the traffic police statement reads.
