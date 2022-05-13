At the May 5 sitting of the government, as an unreported draft, the executive approved the government’s proposal on making a problematic draft amendment to the Law on Mass Media. However, the government’s proposal is not contrary to or balanced by the bill authored by the deputies, it simply tells the National Assembly that what you want to do, create grounds by law.

And the draft stipulates that the state body can terminate the accreditation of a journalist accredited in the given department. According to the current regulation, the accreditation of a journalist can be terminated at the request of the media outlet who submitted the accreditation to him / her.

It should be noted that the authors of this project are the deputies of the NA CP faction Arthur Hovhannisyan (Hovhannisyan worked as a journalist before becoming a deputy) and Lilit Minasyan.

“We suggest considering the issue of legalizing the grounds for termination of accreditation by a state body accrediting a journalist on its own initiative,” is the government’s proposal, which, according to the authors, follows the requirements of Article 79 of the RA Constitution. define the grounds and scope of those restrictions, be sufficiently specific that the holders and recipients of those rights and freedoms be able to engage in appropriate conduct.

In a conversation with “Aravot”, the chairman of the “Committee for the Protection of Freedom of Speech” Ashot Melikyan, who strongly criticized the bill, reminded that the government approved a bill that was born behind the scenes of the government, and what is happening, what – in what sense it is already a technical process, and the foundation was laid in December last year with the draft law on making additions and amendments to the Law on Mass Media. According to Melikyan, although there was a case in the law, as the authors note, and it was supposed that the state body could terminate the accreditation, but it was not fixed by any provision, now they are signing. “I reject that approach.”

Melikyan presents the international experience: there is no such procedure in the Eastern Partnership countries, Lithuania, Estonia, the Czech Republic. “In Lithuania, it is considered that the accreditation of a journalist is not the right of a state body, but of a media outlet. If the media outlet wants to have an accredited journalist in this or that state body, then the state body has no right to reject it and moreover it does not have the right to terminate it. The Council of Europe says that it only gives the right to open the door of a state body in front of the media and that’s it. Examining the experience of democracies, it becomes clear that the opposite steps are being taken in Armenia in this direction, and this is a continuation of the chain of regressive legislative changes that began last year, when the threshold for insult and defamation was raised three times. “They criminalized it.” Melikyan notes that the media legislation must be radically changed, for which journalistic organizations are preparing a concept. “By doing so, we want to prevent these regressive developments in the future and the government will undertake any legislative initiative related to the media, discuss it with us, we will present the international experience, our proposals and so on.” Otherwise, we will always be criticized by international organizations. I am sure that if this is sent for examination, this law will be criticized. “When the reforms I have mentioned start, I aim to insist that those provisions be repealed.”

As for the justification of the authors of the draft that it follows from the requirements of Article 79 of the RA Constitution, Ashot Melikyan reminds of Article 42 of the Constitution, which guarantees free work of the media, freedom of speech, without any interference of state and local self-government bodies. the freedom to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.

In fact, in order to “get rid” of a few journalists who have become annoying and a headache, the government mixes the parliament, the government, resources and changes the law, so that whenever they want, they stop terminating the accreditation of an undesirable journalist. And what guarantee is there that after getting rid of that one undesirable journalist, one accredited journalist who replaces him will not irritate the officials even more and “persecute” the deputies of the ruling force with undesirable questions again. It is not serious to take such a step “for” a few journalists.

Nelli BABAYAN

“Aravot” daily

12.05.2022: