The Nokia 5.3 will launch in India on August 25, 5310 now available

HMD has actually not ignored the Nokia 5.3– months after it was revealed, the phone is lastly prepared tolaunch in India The occasion is arranged for the 25th (that’s Tuesday next week) and things being what they are ideal now, it will be a virtual rundown (utilizing Microsoft Teams).

The business sent welcomes to journalism that do not expose the rate, which is the one unknown (likewise, there’s no reference of the Nokia 8.3 and 1.3). For the Indian market the most recent entry in the 5-series is the 5.1 Plus from the remote 2018– jokes aside, it has actually been a while given that HMD upgraded its mid-range offerings.

HMD schedules Nokia 5.3 launch in India for August 25

The 5.1 Plus expenses simply north of INR 11,000 right now, below the initial rate point of INR 13,000 or two (which is now inhabited by the Nokia 6.2). Expect the brand-new Nokia 5.3 to cost around that much (naturally, we will not understand for sure up until next week).

The phone includes a 6.55″ 720p display screen and is powered by a Snapdragon 665 chipset with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage (plus a microSD slot, 4 and 6 GB RAM choices are available too). The rear video camera setup has a 13 MP primary module, 5 MP ultra large web cam, 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth sensing unit, the selfie web cam has an 8 MP sensing unit. A USB-C port charges the 4,000 mAh battery at 10 W and there’s …