The NHS Test and Trace system, explained

Your questions answered

Does my complete family should isolate?

This recommendation will solely be issued to those that check optimistic. Those who’re self-isolating for 14 days due to shut contact with confirmed circumstances might be advised to avoid the remainder of their family as a lot as potential.

Whose particulars do I’ve to supply?

Those who check optimistic might be requested at hand over all contact particulars for anybody of their family and anybody they’ve not too long ago spent at the very least 15 minutes with, inside a proximity of two metres. This means cell phone numbers, e-mail addresses, landlines and dwelling addresses.

Contact tracers hope to contact nearly all of folks by way of textual content or e-mail. But in some circumstances, they might submit warnings out – although this method is more likely to be too sluggish to be a lot assist.

Staff can even try to contact related firms, in order that if an individual has travelled by aircraft, the service could be contacted in order that passengers sitting close by could possibly be reached.

What if I don’t wish to present particulars, or if those that I’ve had shut contact with attempt to persuade me to not hand them over?

The scheme is voluntary, with ministers repeatedly urging the general public to “do the right thing”. If compliance is low, penalties – resembling fines – could also be launched for non-compliance.

At the second, ministers are hoping Britons will reply to the plea that the actions of a “tiny minority” of individuals may in the end free as much as 66 million folks from lockdown.

What if my check is destructive?

If you endure signs of coronavirus, with out having been contacted by the Test and Trace system, and have a check which proves destructive, the duty to self-isolate ends.

However, those that are contacted by way of the system might be advised that they need to stay in self-isolation for as much as 14 days, even when their check is destructive – simply in case they’re nonetheless incubating the virus.

How lengthy will the check take to come back again?

On common, checks are at present taking round 48 hours to come back again. However, these being administered by drive-through stations are being circled most shortly, with 84 per cent accomplished inside 24 hours.

Health officers are conscious that sluggish turnaround of checks would make the system far much less efficient. A examine on Wednesday steered that if contacts are reached inside three days of a check being carried out, as much as 15 per cent of recent circumstances could possibly be diminished, if 4 in 5 folks adjust to directions. This may solely occur if check outcomes themselves are returned inside 48 hours. If the turnaround slips to 5 days, the variety of new circumstances would possibly solely fall by 5 %, the modelling exhibits.

Is the app nonetheless a part of this?

Health officers are nonetheless engaged on an app, which is able to imply those that have been in shut proximity to those that check optimistic might be routinely contacted, and urged to self-isolate.

But its rollout has been repeatedly delayed, with officers final night time refusing to decide to any date for its launch. Yesterday the Health Secretary insisted it’s not being delayed by technical issues, saying officers had discovered from the Isle of Wight pilot that rolling out the system the place persons are requested to isolate, even when they haven’t any signs, begins higher when it comes “in human form” from contact tracers.

What if I’ve already had an antigen check, which discovered I beforehand had the virus, assume I’ve beforehand had signs, or had a optimistic antibody check which suggests I’ve had it sooner or later?

Officials say this may make no distinction to the directions issued. They say the science remains to be unclear about how a lot immunity is conferred from having Covid-19.

Will I solely have to self-isolate as soon as?

Not essentially. Those requested to isolate as a result of they’ve a optimistic consequence can solely be requested to do that as soon as. But these being requested to take action as a precaution due to shut contact with a confirmed case may see this occur greater than as soon as, on condition that the dangers of publicity to completely different folks with Covid-19 may enhance as lockdown lifts.