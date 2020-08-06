The NFL joins the NBA with creation of COVID snitch hotline

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 03: A football with the NFL logo before the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tennessee Titans at Bank of America Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The NFL is setting up a hotline for players to anonymously report COVID-19 violations, so get ready for a whole lot of snitching.

The NBA snitch hotline was such a fun story in the Orlando bubble, with personnel calling a designate phone number where anyone to violate the league’s COVID-19 rules, that the NFL has decided to follow suit.

The NFL announced the Players Association sent all of its members a phone number that can be texted in a similar manner to the NBA. The number is in place to ensure that teams follow proper protocol to limit the spread of COVID-19.

While the number is designed for purely safety reasons, it may also be used to gain a tactical advantage as well. Clippers coach Doc Rivers referenced how he had used the hotline to report players in hopes of making his team the only one at full strength in the NBA bubble. It’s a guarantee that NFL teams will try to do the same.

Were any player found to be in violation of the league’s protocol, the NFLPA would proceed to file a grievance that could end up in a variety of…