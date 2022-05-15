Former RA Deputy Minister of Defense, member of the RPA Supreme Body Artak Zakaryan stated during a rally in France Square that only in case of changing the current authorities it will be possible to take the country out of the current situation, to make Armenia an independent player and geopolitical factor again. According to him, the actions of the next government will be aimed at that.

“The actions that have been violated, weakened, and constantly humiliated on international platforms will change. “As a result of the success of our struggle, the new authorities will put a new quality, independence, national spirit, flexible thinking, persistent efforts in the basis of Armenia’s foreign policy,” he said.

Artak Zakaryan also highlighted some important provisions, which refer to Artsakh: they should be the basis of the next government’s activity.

“As a result of the activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Armenian Diaspora and other state bodies, the integration of Artsakh and the discussion of the status outside Azerbaijan should be achieved for a comprehensive settlement of the conflict. In order to ensure the security of the Artsakh Republic, The Republic of Armenia must support the restoration of Artsakh’s infrastructure և buildings, the restoration of the Defense Army, the strengthening and strengthening of defensive positions, the return of all displaced persons to their places of residence, the establishment of living conditions and security guarantees for them. “Armenia must make the maximum contribution to promoting population growth in Artsakh,” he said.

Artak Zakaryan emphasized that the national security strategy must also be changed.

“The development of a new national security strategy will be a key issue for the next government, which must fully correspond to the developments taking place in the world, give answers to the possible threats to the problems of Armenia and Artsakh,” he said.