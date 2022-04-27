According to Arthur Vanetsyan, former director of the National Security Service, chairman of the “Homeland” party, leader of the “I have honor” faction of the National Assembly, their struggle is gaining momentum. The flow of people is increasing.

“People are already openly expressing their dissatisfaction. At first there was an atmosphere of fear. People were afraid to be targeted both on social networks and in the workplace, but they realized that such a thing could not happen because the people had made their decision. “And let’s finish it,” he told reporters.

Citizens talk to Arthur Vanetsyan about more social issues.

“They talk about the fact that Nikol Pashinyan came to power, promising that the people should live well, he did not promise that he should come to power and hand over Artsakh, undermine the security system of the Republic of Armenia. “The issues are multi-layered, but they are well aware that without long-term security guarantees, nothing can be normal in the country,” the opposition figure emphasized.

He said that the next stage of their struggle will start in the near future, at that stage they will talk about what plans they have and will say what they will do after the change of power.

Vanetsyan is sure that some police officers are simply forced to carry out “illegal orders of the authorities.”

The former director of the National Security Service addressed his former colleagues, all shoulder straps, urging them to join their struggle.

“I call to act together, to work for the sake of our people and for the sake of our country,” Arthur Vanetsyan mentioned.