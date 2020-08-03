‘The Next Marijuana Millionaire’ mixes cannabis and reality competition

That’s due to the fact that “The Next Marijuana Millionaire” appears like what would occur if you included weed to “The Apprentice” and included a little “Survivor.”

Billing itself as the “first-ever cannabis business competition television series,” the brand-new program functions 16 “budding entrepreneurs” contending to win $1 million and an opportunity to partner with Straumietis.

As the creator Advanced Nutrients, the “top-selling cannabis fertilizer brand in the world,” Straumietis is out “to discover the next industry titan,” according to a news release for the program.

Reality TELEVISION seems getting fired up about the multi-million dollar cannabis market.