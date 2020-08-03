‘The Next Marijuana Millionaire’ mixes cannabis and reality competition

That’s due to the fact that “The Next Marijuana Millionaire” appears like what would occur if you included weed to “The Apprentice” and included a little “Survivor.”
Billing itself as the “first-ever cannabis business competition television series,” the brand-new program functions 16 “budding entrepreneurs” contending to win $1 million and an opportunity to partner with Straumietis.
As the creator Advanced Nutrients, the “top-selling cannabis fertilizer brand in the world,” Straumietis is out “to discover the next industry titan,” according to a news release for the program.
Reality TELEVISION seems getting fired up about the multi-million dollar cannabis market.
Discovery is debuting “Growing Belushi” on August 19, which will chronicle star Jim Belushi constructing a legal cannabis company from scratch in southern Oregon.
“The Next Marijuana Millionaire” is set to bests August 15, 2020 on a number of streaming services consisting of Amazon Prime, Apple TELEVISION and Pluto TELEVISION.